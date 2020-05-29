St. Peter Police search for man who escaped security hospital

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Police Department seeking help in locating a man who escaped from the Minnesota Security Hospital.
Authorities say 28-year-old Michael Ray Caldwell was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning at a home west of St. Peter. Nicollet County authorities were searching that area this morning.
Officials say they initially received a call from the Security Hospital at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night reporting Caldwell had cut off his GPS tracking bracelet at about 6 p.m. and could not be found on campus.
Caldwell is described as 5 foot 10 inches, 180 pounds with a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, along with tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, and black-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Saint Peter Police Department at 507-931-1915
