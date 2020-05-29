Vandalism reported at Vetter Stone Amphitheater

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Acts of vandalism reported in Mankato in connection with the George Floyd case.
Authorities were notified of the damage to Vetter Stone Amphitheater around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials say the vandalism contained expletives directed towards police.
“It’s being erased immediately here and we’re actually investigating. There are cameras and we will be looking into that,” Mankato Public Safety Associate Director of Resources Dan Schisel said.
The investigation is ongoing.
