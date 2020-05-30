Community spreads joy to assisted living residents amid pandemic

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the Senior Living Carriage House, the goal was to bring a feeling of togetherness and community to its’ residents.
“We feel like right now is a difficult time for our residents. So we are working hard to be their surrogate families,” said Senior Living Carriage House owner and Executive Director, Julie Spronk.
“Because having them be here so isolated not seeing their families, we get to go home and see ours, they don’t,” added Senior Living Carriage House Director of Nurses, Marry Ann Braun.
To spread some joy, the facility planned a day with ice cream, live accordion music and a drive by parade by local police, firefighters and ambulance.
“Everybody is a little stir crazy, everybody has a little cabin fever and we thought this would be great opportunity for them to get out have some comradery and see there is support within the community,”said Spronk.
Julie Spronk who’s owned and operated assisted living facilities in the area for about 30 years, came out of retirement to open Senior Living Carriage House, February of this year.
“We’ve been open for several months, we are a little bit different than an assisted living we are what you call a progressive assisted living so that means we take residents of a higher level of care,” said Spronk.
The facility currently houses six residents, but is licensed to house up to 25. However, like most businesses, the pandemic has slowed the growth process.
“People are afraid obviously to place their loved ones in assisted living and nursing’s home because of the higher instances of Covid. We personally believe that a smaller probably facility has a less likely hood of contracting Covid," said Spronk.
The facility is offering first month’s rent free, encouraging others to check their resources out.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.ut.