Curfew enacted in Mankato, North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cities of Mankato and North Mankato have enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights.
Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson say the curfew begins at 8 PM Saturday night and ends at 6 AM Sunday morning. It will begin again at 8 PM Sunday night and end at 6 AM Sunday morning.
The only travel allowed in either city during that time would be for traveling to and from work, as well as for emergency purposes.
Director Vokal says they will strictly enforce the curfew.
The curfew is in response to a small group that caused some damage in parts of Mankato, near the Public Safety Center as well as at Target and a T-Mobile store near the River Hills Mall.
