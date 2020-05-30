Following peaceful protests, other group causes damage near Mankato mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Mankato Friday afternoon and evening to protest the death of George Floyd. That group was peaceful. That changed after midnight with what appears to be another group.
Damage was caused to the T-Mobile store on Sioux Road, near the River Hills Mall. Damage was also caused to the front doors to the Target store at the River Hills Mall.
Wanting to keep staff members safe, KEYC management made the decision to not have a reporter follow that group as they began to cause damage.
The peaceful group ended their gathering around 7:00 Friday night. This other group appeared to take advantage of the situation and continued moving through the streets of Mankato, ending in the Hilltop retail area and caused damage.
There is no word yet from authorities on last night’s protests or the amount of damage caused or if there were any arrests.
