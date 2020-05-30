Gustavus Adolphus College virtually celebrates graduating class of 2020

ST. PETER , Minn. (KEYC) -The 460 graduates celebrated safely while social distancing on an online forum featuring speeches and music.
There was also the option to join virtual receptions in different departments, allowing the new alumni to connect with faculty, friends and classmates.
“Our students have done a wonderful job of finishing out their semester, online. Particularly for our seniors, for them to miss that opportunity for them to be together this spring and celebrate four years of accomplishments and friendships, that’s why we think it’s so important to commemorate,” said Gustavus Adolphus College President Rebecca Bergman.
The school says when the time is right and safe the Class of 2020 will be invited to return to campus for their formal Commencement Ceremony in the future.
