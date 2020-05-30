Hundreds of demonstrators march through Mankato, protest George Floyd’s death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of protesters marched throughout Mankato Friday protesting the death of George Floyd - the man who died following an arrest by Minneapolis police Monday.
The city of Mankato urged people to avoid the 1400, 1500 and 1600 blocks of South Riverfront Drive and northbound on Highway 169 near the Northstar Bridge.
Friday’s demonstrations carried hundreds of people around Mankato on foot - sometimes obstructing traffic -but despite many drivers having to turn around, protests were peaceful.
The demonstration began on Veterans Memorial Bridge - on both sides - which then carried to Washington Park.
The Demonstrations at Washington Park featured multiple speeches from local leaders including Mayor Najwa Massad and Rep. Jack Considine Jr.
Crowds then made their way to down Riverfront Drive eventually finding themselves at the Mankato Public Safety Center.
Demonstrations then followed down South Front Street then down Stoltzman Road eventually leading to a long climb up Stadium Road.
After stopping for a breather, demonstrator continued down Stadium then onto Monks Ave.
The hundreds of demonstrators followed Glenwood Avenue onto East Cherry Street where they then cut down South Front St. ending back at the Public Safety Center.
Crowds quickly dispersed after ending at the Public Safety Center after raising their middle fingers toward a surveillance camera on the building’s entrance.
Friday’s starkly contrasts ongoing violence in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.