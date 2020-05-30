Majority of Mankato protests peaceful, some damage near mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Mankato Friday afternoon and evening to protest the death of George Floyd. For the most part, those protests were peaceful. That changed after midnight.
Damage was caused to the T-Mobile store on Sioux Road, near the River Hills Mall. Damage was also caused to the front doors to the Target store at the River Hills Mall.
Wanting to keep staff members safe, KEYC management made the decision to not have a reporter follow the protestors as they began to cause damage.
There is no word yet from authorities on last night’s protests or the amount of damage caused or if there were any arrests.
