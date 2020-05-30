Minnesota surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of patients who have died of COVID-19 complications has reached 1,026.
The number of confirmed positive cases in the state stands at 24,190, that’s up 660 from yesterday’s report. 242,508 people have been tested. Of the positive cases, 17,864 patients are no longer isolated.
MDH says the number of cases in southcentral Minnesota grew. 2 new cases were reported in Blue Earth County, 1 in Brown and Cottonwood each, 3 new cases reported in Faribault County, 2 more in Nicollet, 8 new cases being reported in Steele County and 2 more in Watonwan County.
Of the 1,026 deaths in the state, 837 were are long term care facilities. Of the 24,190 positive cases, 2,646 were among healthcare workers.
MDH says 589 patients are hospitalized as of today with 263 in the ICU.
The Iowa Department of Health reports 19,142 positive cases of COVID-19 with 528 deaths. The number of recovered patients stands at 10,915 with 150,108 tests complete.
