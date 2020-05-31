Large crowd peacefully gathers in Mankato for rally, protesting George Floyd’s death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A large crowd came together in Mankato for a peaceful protest, seeking justice for the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after an arrest by police Monday.
Chanting and holding signs, protesters lined the sidewalk by Alexander Park.
The crowd continuously chanted “Say his name, George Floyd! Say his name, George Floyd!”
Followed by, “We can’t breathe, We can’t breathe!” in regards to some of Floyd’s last words.
Next the crowd moved to the park, listening to speakers relay their messages.
Mankato police officer Mathew DuRose, joined in encouraging the community to share their stories.
"Let me hear your experience so that we can ensure that we are making the changes necessary and influencing the policies that are referenced here," said Officer DuRose.
The Mankato organization B.E.A.M (Black Excellence Around Mankato) organized the event in honor of George Floyd and others that lost their lives in the hands of police.
The event remained peaceful, relaying positive messages for change.
“We are all one race, the human race,” said B.E.A.M founder, Destiny Owens.
“So I wanted to make sure that I spread the message that love is the answer and not hate and not division and not to be angry. Because you can’t go too far with that. I always say that if you love first, everything else will follow,"continued Owens.
Wrapping up the crowd shared a dance to the electric slide.
