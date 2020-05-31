More than 5,000 Minnesota National Guard members in Twin Cities working with law enforcement

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard continues to be on the ground in the Twin Cities helping law enforcement.
In a news conference Saturday night, Minnesota’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said, “We are in a position of strength significantly greater tonight in Minneapolis and Saint Paul than we were last night.”
That strength and full integration with civil authorizes, changed the tone Saturday night around the Twin Cities.
Throughout the night and into early morning hours, thousands of citizen-soldiers served in support of civil authorities in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and the surrounding communities.
Soldiers and airmen completed 19 missions to include supporting Minneapolis and Saint Paul Police Operations, providing security for Minneapolis and Saint Paul Fire Departments and hospitals, escorting Emergency Medical Services supporting the State Patrol and securing the Capitol Complex.
As of Sunday morning more than 5,025 Soldiers and Airmen in the Minnesota National Guard are activated and with plans to continue activation in the coming days.
On Saturday, the Minnesota National Guard said that number could swell to as many as 10,000.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.