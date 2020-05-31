Nearly 250,000 have been tested in MN for COVID-19 as number of cases nears 25,000

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of patients who have died of COVID-19 complications has reached 1,040.
The number of confirmed positive cases in the state stands at 24,850, that’s up 664 from yesterday’s report. 249,519 people have been tested. Of the positive cases, 18,695 patients are no longer isolated.
MDH says the number of cases in southcentral Minnesota grew. 2 new cases were reported in Blue Earth County, 5 new cases in Cottonwood County, 1 more each in Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Steele and Waseca counties.
Of the 1,040 deaths in the state, 848 were in long term care facilities. Of the 24,850 positive cases, 2,690 were among healthcare workers.
MDH says 555 patients are hospitalized as of today with 257 in the ICU. Both those numbers down since Saturday’s report.
The Iowa Department of Health reports 19,488 positive cases of COVID-19 with 533 deaths. The number of recovered patients stands at 11,072 with 154,959 tests complete.
