Pond Road Market outdoor sale spurs large turnout

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Pond Road Market was finally able to hold its first outdoor garden sale in months after social distancing guidelines were halting their sales.
The market, located just outside of Mankato across from Thomas Landscape on Hwy 22, had a nice turnout come out to browse and purchase items ranging from antique and refurbished planters, furniture, decorations, plants and more.
The business is prepping to safely open it’s inside market.
“We are hoping we can have our June sale. But we know it will still have to be with the social distancing, the masks, having arrows so people know which way to go, maybe letting people know we can only have 15 to 20 at a time,” said Pond Road Market Co-Owner Terry Saye.
