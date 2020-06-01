American Legion Riders help say goodbye to National Guard members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday, American Legion Riders helped say goodbye to National Guard members who are deploying to the Horn of Africa.
Minnesota National Guard members were not allowed to have family help send them off, so the American Legion Riders helped escort the local National Guard unit from the Mankato Armory to Camp Ripley, a military training facility.
During their mission, which lasts for about nine months, over 130 members will help assist U.S. bases.
“It’s my first deployment, so I’m looking forward to it. Said goodbye to my family over the past weekend and then said goodbye to my girlfriend this morning," Evan Florez, with the Eleven Bravo Infantry, said.
The members will leave in the middle of July.
“Right now, we got your backs. We’re your family, and we look forward in a year for when you guys come back and we’ll bring you home," said David Street, the Director with American Legion Riders Chapter 37.
