Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery one of many businesses now open

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery in Kasota is one of the many places that has been counting down the days to reopening. Staff says there are socially distant tables set up at their main patio and event center patio. They’re also taking reservations online, which allows guests to choose a custom time slot.
“They’re about an hour and a half, hour forty-five depending on the time. We do have a reservation time table on our website. This just ensures that the staff can clean properly and the guests are overlapping too much,” Courtney Malone, Chankaska Winery and Creek.
Malone says they are also in contact with musicians for live music. They’ve also adjusted their hours to be open longer during the week. Hours are now Monday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m.
