The Docket: state, cities prepare to reopen

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Businesses across the state are preparing to reopen Monday.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of June 1st, 2020.
Beginning Monday, restaurants and bars across the state can reopen for outdoor service.
Hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can also reopen under specific guidelines.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, all of these businesses must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan approved by the state.
Restaurants need to ensure a minimum of six feet between tables, limit capacity to no more than 50 people and require reservations in advance.
Personal care services must reduce their capacity to no more than 25 percent and must take appointments only.
That means no walk-ins.
This week, North Mankato City Council will be discussing reopening plans for playgrounds and city facilities.
“So the council will take up that if they’re comfortable doing, opening the playgrounds with new signage that essentially encourages individuals to just practice social distancing between groups of people," North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said.
The city has hand sanitizing equipment in park bathrooms.
North Mankato City Hall, the North Mankato Police Department, Taylor Library and the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility are also part of the discussion.
“For the swimming pool, we believe there’s good guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on youth programming, so we anticipate that pending discussion with the council, we’ll consider whether or not to start swim lessons on the 15th," said Harrenstein.
Specific social distancing guidelines will be discussed at a later meeting.
The city will also be discussing league play at Caswell Park.
Harrenstein said the city does need to wait for additional guidance to make a decision, but he said league play for adult softball might be cleared as early as June 15th as well.
