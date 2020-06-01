First day for North Mankato Farmer’s Market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for some fresh produce, you may want to make a stop at the South Central College parking lot in North Mankato this afternoon.
Monday marks the first day of the North Mankato Farmers Market. Entering its fifth season, the farmers market features several vendors, offering everything from fresh veggies to homemade sauces, salsas, and honey. Those attending must practice social distancing and are encouraged to have a list prepared.
The farmers market runs every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until October.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.