Hair salons reopen in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -June 1st, marks when hair salons get the green light to open back up under Governor Tim Walz’s phase two of reopening businesses in the state.
Salons can now take customers with precautions such as implementing social distancing with a 25 percent capacity limit in terms of each business’s fire code. Locally, Liv Aveda Salon in Mankato says they have used the months of closure to prepare to safely bring customers back.
“So we have additional hand wash stations, touch free faucets in the bathroom and a lot separations areas. So between the shampoos, pedicures and manicures there is plastic between not only you and the service provider but you and any other guest around you," said LIV Aveda Salon Co-owner, Tim Tupy.
In addition the salon is taking temperatures at the door and giving customers the option to check in via app.
The state of Minnesota also requires all employees to wear masks and services must be made available by appointment with no walk-ins.
