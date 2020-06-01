Hutchinson woman charged for role in high-speed chase

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was involved in a high-speed pursuit on Friday morning.
Authorities say they received a traffic complaint at 11:23 a.m. Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner on westbound U.S. Highway 212.
At approximately 11:32 a.m. a deputy located the white SUV traveling west on Highway 212 near 440th Street. The vehicle was observed on radar at traveling at over 100 mph.
The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the white SUV continued to travel west at a high rate of speed. Additional deputies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle as it traveled north and west on gravel roads.
The white SUV was slowed by a tire deflation device that was deployed by the sheriff’s office and caused damage to several of the vehicle’s tires.
The vehicle continued south on County Road 14 toward Olivia after running over the tire deflation device and eventually came to a stop on 350th Street after crossing Highway 212, which is just south of Olivia.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Jazzmyn Sauceda of Hutchinson. She was taken into custody and later booked into the Renville County Jail for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and other charges that were not disclosed in a new release made by the sheriff’s office.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Olivia Police Department.
