Man arrested in connection to home invasion in Lewisville

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 20-year-old man is arrested in connection to a home invasion in Lewisville last week.
Authorities arrested Thiyang Biel Gatkuouth at a Mankato hotel just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
During the initial investigation, two people said they were physically assaulted inside the home by three men carrying handguns. The victims said shots were fired, but no one was hit. They say the suspects made off with cash and other items.
Gatkuouth is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail pending his first court appearance. The other suspects who may be involved in the incident have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
