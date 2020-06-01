Man faces 11 charges in connection to home invasion in Lewisville

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 20-year-old man faces 11 charges in connection to a home invasion in Lewisville last week.
Authorities arrested Thiyang Biel Gatkuouth at a Mankato hotel just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, Gatkuouth is accused of shooting at one of the two victims during the incident and slapping them with the gun. He also allegedly pulled a knife on the other victim.
Court documents say four children under the age of 10 were inside the home at the time but were not injured.
Gatkuouth faces four counts of first degree aggravated robbery, six counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a firearm.
The two other suspects involved haven’t been identified or charged.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.