Mankato, North Mankato authorities report no curfew violations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato and North Mankato were among the cities issuing a curfew for Saturday and Sunday night, and local authorities say no arrests were made for violating the order.
Law enforcement estimates around 99% of the population abided by the ordinance. There was only one incident at Riverfront Park, which police say quickly ended peacefully as the group dispersed and went home.
“They may be upset about having to disperse which we understand as this is a very unusual time with an unusual enacted emergency order. The reality is, those small groups grow into large groups and if the purpose is violence, that’s the whole reason the curfew went into effect,” says Jeremy Clifton, Assistant Director of Operations at Mankato Public Safety.
Curfews have proven to be a rare occurrence in Mankato and North Mankato. Clifton says he has lived in Mankato for most of his life and has never had a curfew within the city.
