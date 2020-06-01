MDH: 361 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 19,441 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 361 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 25,208.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,050.
There are 19,441 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 855.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, there are 549 people hospitalized, 253 in ICU.
3,086 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 255,592.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 19,690 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 11,272 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 3 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 540.
156,294 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
