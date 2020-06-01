MnDOT asks motorists to use alternative routes as Highway 111, 22 construction continues

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the construction project on Highway 111/22 has reached a critical point where motorists are advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible.
MnDOT officials say milling the old pavement off of the first stretch of the project on Highway 111/22 from Highway 99 to Nicollet County Road 1 is complete. Earlier on Monday, the contractor for the project began blading and shaping the gravel surface for final reclaiming of the base of the roadway, which is expected to begin Monday, June 8.
Motorists are being asked to stay off the roadway so that the slopes of the road remain accurate and damage to the newly stabilized base can be avoided. Furthermore, it is not only area residents who are being asked to stay off the road by MnDOT, but the local contractor and truckers are also being asked to utilize an alternate route.
Traffic on the roadway will be limited only to those who live and farm on the closed roadway.
In mid-June, MnDOT will be working on the final paving with the new asphalt. But before that happens, the agency will be using a process called Stabilized Full Depth Reclamation in order to provide a quality road for travelers. This process involves mixing new oil with the previously milled asphalt and putting it down for a stable base.
The second phase of construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July and will see the closure of Highway 22 from north of Nicollet County Road 1 to Gaylord.
In addition to repaving the road, the approximately $13.47 million project will add lighting at six rural intersections, install snow fencing along Highway 22 and replace guardrail and perform utility work in the city of Nicollet.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website for additional information about the project and other construction projects in southern Minnesota.
