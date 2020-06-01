North Mankato farmers market opens

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking for some fresh produce, you can make a stop at the South Central College parking lot in North Mankato on Mondays.
Monday marks the first day of the North Mankato Farmers Market.
Entering its fifth season, the farmers market features a variety of vendors, offering everything from fresh veggies to homemade sauces, salsas and honey.
Those attending must practice social distancing and are encouraged to have a list prepared.
“We have to stay six-feet apart and we have to wear a mask when we’re helping people," said Carolyn Garman of Good Thunder. "We put the things in their bag rather than they pick through and so we have to be a little more cautious that way. But it’s good to be out here and see people again.”
The farmers market runs every Monday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. until October.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.