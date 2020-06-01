North Mankato Medallion Hunt Kicks Off

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Starting today the library is sending out daily clues for the medallion’s location, that’s hidden somewhere in North Mankato. The hunt is for all ages and you do not have to be a resident of North Mankato to participate.
“The clues will come out at noon each day until someone finds the medallion. We will put the clues out on our Facebook page, our Instagram page,” said North Mankato Taylor Library Program and Outreach Coordinator Librarian, Hallie Uhrich.
You can also sign up for the app NIXLE by texting N-M-LIBRARY to 8-8-8-7-7-7, to receive clues via text message.
The winner will receive a prize basket.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.