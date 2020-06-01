Northside Hair Co. collecting donations to support the Twin Cities community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local barbershop is joining the efforts to assist in that recovery.
Jennifer and Richmond Clark, owners of Northside Hair Co. in lower North Mankato are collecting donations to support the Twin Cities community after the destruction caused last week. This weekend, the couple delivered supplies to Sanford Middle School in Minneapolis and have raised more than $3,000 for recovery efforts.
We felt as community members that we needed to step outside of ourselves and we needed to do something to help the community up there. It’s going to take a lot to rebuild that community; economically, financially, just building-wise. They’re going to need the resources
The Clarks are still collecting cash donations for the Twin Cities community throughout this week.
Donations can be dropped off at Northside Hair Co. at 316 Cross Street in North Mankato.
