Protests over George Floyd’s deaths continue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following days of destruction in the Twin Cities, nearly 2,500 National Guard members were mobilized Saturday which seemed to reduce the levels of civil unrest seen in previous days.
According to the Minnesota Multi-Agency Command Center, records from unrest over the death of George Floyd this weekend showed the arrests of 362 individuals.
Charges include, but are not limited to, curfew violations, weapons possession, narcotics possession, and rioting.
The state patrol confiscated seven firearms. The Minneapolis Police Department confiscated five firearms.
Protests continued Sunday as thousands marched across the Twin Cities.
Demonstrations were temporarily interrupted as a semi-truck drove onto a bridge where thousands of protesters were marching.
Police began to use chemical spray on protesters, including those who were trying to help the man to the squad car. Gov. Tim Walz said the police quickly moved onto the bridge and cleared the crowds due to the threat of a possible gas or chemical leak from the tanker. The highway was closed to all drivers at the time, authorities say the driver was treated for injuries and is currently in custody.
As protests went on into the night, more arrests were made as the legally-mandated curfew was broken, but those involved say it was necessary to get their message across.
"We have a message to send; Hey, we’re out here, we’re peaceful. We’re different from whoever’s rioting. We’re different from whoever’s breaking down buildings. We’re out here, we just wanted to convey a message that we’re all the same. We are them, they are us. At the end of the day we’re human, he’s got a family, he’s got, friends. I’ve got a family, I’ve got friends, we just want to go home to the people we love. We’re human, we’re citizens first at the end of the day. He may be wearing a uniform, I’m not, but we can connect in any type of way,” says one protester.
George Floyd’s alleged murderer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested late last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Last night, Governor Walz announced that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will assist in the prosecution of Chauvin.
The situation isn’t over after this weekend in the Twin Cities as activity continues overnight.
