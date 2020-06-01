School board discusses 2020-21 school year plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public School Board discussed plans for the upcoming school year this fall Monday and what the school year may look like.
The school year is planned to begin later than usual on Sept. 8 and the district is forming workgroups to discuss how operations will proceed in regards to social distancing guidelines.
State education officials release directions in July and the district is waiting on those instructions to create finer-point plans.
“If we hear from the state that social distancing guidelines restrict the number of bodies that can be in a school building, that could very well alter what grades show up on certain days or what staff show up on certain days,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.
The district plans to communicate with students, staff and families to gather feedback on plans.
