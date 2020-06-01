Sleepy Eye Police investigate report of attempted child luring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department is investigating a report of a man trying to lure a juvenile boy into his car.
Authorities say it happened near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Oak Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim told police he was offered $30 to get in the vehicle and show him where the nearest gas station was. Officials say he was able to avoid the stranger and run home.
The suspect driver is described as a white male in his late 30′s with a bald head and a beard wearing a gray tank top. The vehicle was described as a blue four-door car, possibly a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sleepy Eye Police Department by calling 507-794-3711.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.