Sleepy Eye, Springfield Police investigating reports of attempted child luring

(KEYC) — There have been multiple reports of attempted child luring in southern Minnesota recently.
The Sleepy Eye Police Department is investigating a report of a man trying to lure a juvenile boy into his car.
Authorities say it happened near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Oak Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim told police he was offered $30 to get in the vehicle and show him where the nearest gas station was. Officials say he was able to avoid the stranger and run home.
The suspect driver is described as a white male in his late 30s with a bald head and a beard wearing a gray tank top. The vehicle was described as a blue four-door car, possibly a Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sleepy Eye Police Department by calling 507-794-3711.
The Springfield Police Department reported a similar incident in which an adult male and attempted to lure a young child near the intersection of West Central Street and North O’Connell Avenue.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The adult male was reported as driving a red Chevy Avalanche.
Residents in the Springfield community can call the Springfield Police Department at (507) 723-3514 to report any suspicious behaviors or attempts of child luring.
