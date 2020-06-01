Wendy Khan now missing for two years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marks two years since the disappearance of Mankato woman, Wendy Khan.
Khan was last seen on June 1, 2018. Her 2011 black Nissan Sentra was found behind a Mankato CVS with a flat tire and no sign of her.
Mankato Public Safety ensures the public they are still working on the case, and still seeking tips from the public, but they also say there has been no new activity with the case in several months.
No arrests have been made in her disappearance.
