Bridge Plaza construction progressing as planned

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bridge Plaza that will connect downtown Mankato with Old Town is still on-time, only experiencing minor problems throughout COVID-19.
The five-story mixed-use building construction is still on time, slated to be completed at the end of November.
Bridge Plaza will offer office space along with residential space as six apartments line the top floor, offering views of downtown Mankato as well as the Minnesota River.
“I just really enjoy working with the subcontractors here,” said Scott Jones from Brennan Companies. “We have a lot of strong local subcontractors, it’s a good design, interesting building, a lot of different materials inside and out and just a good project.”
COVID-19 only forced a few supply issues on site but other than that, constructed is going as anticipated.
