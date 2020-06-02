City of North Mankato reopens parks, playground equipment

Park equipment is not being sanitized, so use at your own risk

The City of North Mankato has reopened its playground structures to the public. (Source: Pexels)
By Jake Rinehart | June 2, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 4:15 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato has reopened its playground structures to the public.

The structures have been off-limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic since approximately the end of March.

[ Visit the City of North Mankato's website to find the park nearest you ]

The city says that park equipment is not being sanitized, so community members may use the equipment at their own risk.

For more information about how to prevent the spread of germs and COVID-19, visit the City of North Mankato’s community resources page.

