Hoffner looks ahead to 2020 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks football team is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 12.
The Mavericks will be aiming to return to the Division II National Championship for a second consecutive year.
Click the interview above to hear what Head Coach Todd Hoffner had to say about an offseason that has been dominated by COVID-19 or watch a video below from Minnesota State’s National Championship run last season.
