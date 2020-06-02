Justice for George Floyd Rally held in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Protests over the death of George Floyd - the man who died following an arrest by Minneapolis police - occurred in Waseca Tuesday.
Protests over the death of George Floyd are rapidly spreading across the United States like the peaceful protest that occurred Tuesday in front of the Waseca County Courthouse.
“I have a lot of friends who are people of color and they’ve experienced racism in this community small community every day," said Ky Kehler, an organizer of the rally. "I want to give them a platform so they can use their voice to tell the people of this community about the racism that they are blindly following.”
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested last week on charge of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
However, many still believe the three other former officers involved in the fatal arrest should be convicted.
“Hopefully the system doesn’t fail George Floyd’s family," said Waseca resident Mario Jones. "Hopefully justice is served. I strongly feel there were four officers involved. I strongly feel all four of the officers should be convicted for murder because at least three of them should’ve stopped and pulled the other officer off his neck.”
“There’s a way we can let our anger and frustrations by getting out and voting. Vote and let your voice be heard and things can change," said Jones. "Anybody can change.”
Protests are expected to continue through this week across the United States and southern Minnesota.
