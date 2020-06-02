Klobuchar urges Senate to take action following death of George Floyd

"That’s the split screen for you. That’s why people are out peacefully marching. That’s what they are angry about. It is police misconduct. It is the murder of George Floyd. It is the long-time economic disparities, but it is also the long-time suppression of the vote and the unfairness of all of this. This has been a devastating time for Minnesota. But as George Floyd’s family who I had the honor to talk with at length this weekend said, ‘We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors and we must not endanger others during this pandemic. We will demand and ultimately force lasting change by shining a light on this and by winning justice.’ That’s what they are talking about in Minnesota today. That was the spirit I saw when my husband and I went to drop off food where hundreds of people were there and thousands of bags of groceries because their grocery store in that neighborhood had been burned to the core because their stores had been looted, not by the peaceful, righteous marchers, but the people that were hiding behind them. I will end with this.