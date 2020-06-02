Local woman on a mission to give back to National Guard Members deployed to Twin Cities

(KEYC) - A local woman on a mission to give back to National Guard Members deployed to the Twin Cities, in response to the riots surrounding the death of George Floyd.
After receiving an email Saturday that the guard was in need of basics such as water and snacks, Katie Pfarr of Le Sueur, posted to her Facebook page for donations to purchase supplies. The overwhelming response spurring several trips to the grocery store.
“As of today at 10 a.m. I have raised $3,590 dollars. Yesterday I went directly to one of the armories and got to see the smiles on the soldiers faces and they were so grateful, just multiple and multiple thanks," said Pfarr.
For Pfarr involvement assisting the military is nothing new, volunteering as a Family Rediness Group Leader for her father’s 84th Troop Command Brigade.
“My dad’s been in the military for 33 years, so to me its just always been super important and instilled in me that soldiers are greatly respected. So I just wanted to give back and do as much as I can to thank them for just getting uprooted from their lives. And I know that right now they are not getting a lot of sleep and they are away from their families and civilian jobs,” said Pfarr.
Pfarr is still taking donations to deliver supplies as needed, for soldiers active and requesting items. Any extra money received will go towards the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Program and Minnesota National Guard Team Youth Camp.
Donate at:
Venmo: katherine-pfarr
PayPal: katherinepfarr@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.