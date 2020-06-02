Mankato School Board member says he is victim of systemic racism in boardroom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local social activist and current Mankato Area Public School Board member Abdi Sabrie is fighting back against what he’s calling systemic racism.
He shared an image from the school district’s website that shows the school board members and superintendent.
All but Sabrie are pictured. Sabrie says in his four years on the board, he’s been intentionally excluded from board governance, officer election, and says matters are decided before the actual meeting.
The school board has since changed the picture on its homepage.
School Board Chair Darren Wacker responded to Sabrie’s claims on Mankato Area Public Schools’ Facebook page, calling Sabrie’s claims of exclusion from the photo “simply untrue.”
Wacker also says a special school board meeting will be held to address this issue later in the week. A formal date and time for that meeting have yet to be announced.
