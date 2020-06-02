MDH: 310 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 20,381 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 25,508.
There have been 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,072. There are 20,381 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 866.
Lyon County reporting its first death linked to the virus today, an individual in their 70′s.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, there are 537 people hospitalized, 248 in ICU.
3,134 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 258,747.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 20,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 11,638 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 560.
164,013 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
