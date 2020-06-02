New dog park gives residents of St. Peter options for their pet

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A local community has a new dog park giving city residents an option for where to bring their dog to socialize.
The dog park opened in St. Peter on Monday after a couple of years of planning, fundraising and construction for the area.
The River Valley Dog Park Association raised $32,000 to go towards the park, prompting the City of St. Peter to chip in and fund some as well.
River Valley Dog Park Association President Abbey Lane says right when the park opened Monday, there were already owners and dogs ready to go.
"You could just see the dogs like really interested in sniffing all over the ground. Every single dog took a turn on their back kind of wiggling in the grass," explained Lane. "I think the owners were really excited. This is something we've really wanted for a while so to see a want, a need fulfilled and then to be proud of our town is kind of an overarching good feeling."
The new dog park is located just blocks off Highway 169 on the corner of Swift and St. Julien Streets.
