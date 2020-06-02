Nicollet man charged following fatal motorcycle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to a criminal complaint, 62-year-old Raymond Nourie is facing charges of careless driving, failure to stop at an entrance of a highway, and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Court documents say Nourie was driving northbound in a truck pulling a trailer on Third Avenue when he turned left to go onto 231st Lane, cutting off the motorcyclist, who was traveling southbound on Third Avenue. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Nourie’s first court appearance is set for July 9.
