Distance learning takeaways heading into the summer e-learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School is out and summer learning opportunities are right around the corner.
The transition from face-to face schooling to distance learning required on-the-fly thinking from educators in a short period of time.
“We’ve learned quite a bit on what that looked like from day one to what it looks like now,” Interim Director of Teaching Learning Scott Hare said.
Mankato Area Public School officials reflect on the journey, which started in March, of accommodating the needs of students, prompting student and family engagement and supporting students socially and emotionally.
The big one, family engagement.
“During this time, obviously parents have had a higher degree of attention focused on what their students are doing in school, not only because we are in distance learning, but also because activities have not been apart of this Spring’s reality so there’s been more time to spend together,” Director of Student Support Marti Sievek said.
“That increased communication with parents has been very very helpful and we look forward to continuing that as we move forward with distance learning and even when we come back to a more traditional approach, we’ve learned how valuable that communication is and want to continue with that,” Hare said.
As summer e-learning approaches, it poses itself as an opportunity to carry on the successes of distance learning.
“We know from historical data trends, when students step away from learning there is some, for some, what is known as the summer slide or just regression from continued learning and engagement in subject matter over the summer and the types of activities that can be utilized - it’s so broad,” Sievek said.
The full list of summer e-learning opportunities provided by Mankato Area Public Schools:
K-5 Reading Academy: July 27-August 13
K-5 Math Academy: July 27-August 13
K-5 English Learners Academy: July 27- August 13
PreK-Grade 12 extended school year (special education):June 15-18 and June 22-25, July 27-30, August 3-6
Birth-2 (special education): June 15-19 and June 22-26, July 13-17 and July 27-31, August 3-7th, 10-14th
Middle school: June 15-July 9
High school: June 15-July 29
Adult Basic Education: June 9- July 30
