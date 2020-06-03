Food, drink stands change summer strategy

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - For local vendor stands that rely on county fairs for a majority of their summer income, this is a tough year.
The Lemon, based in Blue Earth, typically sets up shop at 11 county fairs across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. And with nearly all of them canceled, they’ve had to change their business strategy. You’ll now see the Lemon popping up to serve lemonade and iced coffee in parking lots of businesses in Fairmont, Blue Earth, Mankato, and more.
“Businesses have been so accomodating for us. I don’t know if they feel sorry for us or if they’re just understanding that we’re all in this together and we have to help eachother out. As for the summer goes if our events are cancelled we’ll just keep on doing this and as long as the businesses will let us set up we’re just going to keep at it,” says Debra and Dan Olsen, owners of The Lemon.
The Lemon will be at the Pawn America parking lot in Mankato through the afternoon today
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.