Food, drink stands change summer strategy

“Businesses have been so accomodating for us. I don’t know if they feel sorry for us or if they’re just understanding that we’re all in this together and we have to help eachother out. As for the summer goes if our events are cancelled we’ll just keep on doing this and as long as the businesses will let us set up we’re just going to keep at it,” says Debra and Dan Olsen, owners of The Lemon.