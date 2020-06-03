How to watch Mankato Area Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools will be broadcasting the graduation ceremonies of three high schools on Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and state guidelines has made this year’s graduation ceremonies a little different from most years with a virtual ceremony.
“Our 2020 seniors hold a special place in the district’s history,” Superintendent Paul Peterson said. “Not only will we be celebrating commencements through virtual ceremonies, we will also be celebrating these students’ ability to be successful during a time that presented them with unusual challenges.”
Ceremonies for Mankato Area Public Schools are scheduled to air at:
- 5 p.m. for Mankato East High School;
- 7 p.m. for Central High School; and
- 8 p.m. for Mankato West High School.
All ceremonies will be broadcasted live on Mankato Area Public Schools’ YouTube channel and online and over-the-air broadcasting on KTV, a public access and education and government channel serving Mankato and North Mankato.
Visit Mankato Area Public Schools’ website for more ways to watch or listen.
