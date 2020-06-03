Kato Karate given the go-ahead to reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Karate off of North Victory Drive was given the go-ahead to reopen by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Owner Tim Flynn said he reached out to local state representatives for advice on how to reopen, and Minnesota Critical Sectors who said he’s allowed to operate.
As a part of the state’s Stay Safe Phase II, which began Monday, Kato Karate can reopen if they follow organized youth sports guidelines.
“For gyms who are thinking of getting approved, you’ve just got to email Critical Sectors and tell them you’re story,” said Flynn. “Tell them what’s going to happen and how you can solve each problem they’re saying that they’re going to have with gyms. I’m not saying it’s going to work, but it did work for me.”
Kato Karate will have just nine students per class and plan to continue their online Zoom classes.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.