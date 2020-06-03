Mankato man charged with burglary after alleged liqueur store break-in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is charged, accused of breaking into a liquor store Saturday night.
This after making multiple social media posts, allegedly indicating he would violate the curfew set in place by the Mankato and North Mankato Police Departments. The curfews Saturday and Sunday nights meant to help avoid violence after peaceful protests ended during the day.
According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Ricky Lance was seen on surveillance footage shattering the front door of the Mankato business.
Officials estimate he stole at least $1,000 in cigarettes and alcohol.
He is charged with one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft and one count of receiving stolen property.
