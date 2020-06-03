Mankato Ribfest 2020 canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizers of Ribfest in Mankato announcing the cancellation of the 23rd annual event over COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers say producing an event of this size takes months, and with the unknowns of the coronavirus they say this decision was made for the safety of everyone involved.
RibFest will return August 5 through the 8th of 2021 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Announcements about what to expect next year will be made as the event draws closer.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.