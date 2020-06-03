Mankato School Board schedules meeting to address systemic racism claims

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local social activist and current Mankato Area Public School Board member Abdi Sabrie is fighting back against what he’s calling systemic racism.
He shared an image from the school district’s website that shows the school board members and superintendent.
All but Sabrie are pictured. Sabrie says in his four years on the board, he’s been intentionally excluded from board governance, officer election, and says matters are decided before the actual meeting.
The school board has since changed the picture on its homepage.
School Board Chair Darren Wacker responded to Sabrie’s claims on Mankato Area Public Schools’ Facebook page, calling Sabrie’s claims of exclusion from the photo “simply untrue.”
Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday a special school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The meeting will be available for viewing online.
