Many alternatives were discussed, but Mankato’s RibFest has no choice but to cancel

“For the Vetter Stone Amphitheater it’s our premier event of the summer, it’s our biggest event and draws the most people, it’s got the heritage, this is our 23rd year in a row, we’ve never taken a break like this before. And it is, it’s important for us, it’s important for Mankato, it’s the one big event for the summer that draws major crowds like this and I know people will miss it. It’s become almost a class reunion, family reunion type of thing where people see each other once a year at our event and I know there’s going to be a lot of people upset and sad that they’re going to miss this year but there’s a lot of things people are going to be missing this year, it’s all a part of the summer of 2020,” explained Eric Jones, co-director at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.